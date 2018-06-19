Driver killed when vehicle overcorrects, strikes tree in Chesterfield County

A person was killed in a crash in Chesterfield County late Monday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on Steen Road near Johnny Allen Lane around 10:30 p.m. The driver was heading west on Steen Road when he or she overcorrected, troopers say. The driver then ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to troopers.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was wearing seat belt, troopers say.

The victim's name was not released.

It is unclear whether alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

