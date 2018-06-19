Child on daycare trip left at park in Fort Mill

A 3-year-old boy on a daycare trip was left at a park in Fort Mill last Thursday after a daycare worker miscounted the children, police say.

Police say they received a call from a woman at Steele Creek Park, located in the 600 block of Steele Street, who found a small child wandering around the park unattended. The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Officers eventually determined a daycare left the child behind when visiting the park earlier with a group of about 20 kids.

After boarding the bus and returning to the daycare, a worker recounted the children and realized the boy was missing, according to the police report.

The daycare worker said the child had a bad habit of wandering off.

Police contacted the child's parents, who later picked the boy up at the police station.

Police say they will provide the report to DSS, but no further action will be taken.

