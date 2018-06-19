3 dead after being pulled from NC apartment complex pool

In the next 30 years – the lifespan of a typical mortgage – tens of thousands of homes in North and South Carolina could be at risk of chronic flooding.More >>
In the next 30 years – the lifespan of a typical mortgage – tens of thousands of homes in North and South Carolina could be at risk of chronic flooding.More >>
A woman was cited after she reportedly struck a window at the Charlotte-Doulgas International Airport on Monday in frustration that her flight had been canceled.More >>
A woman was cited after she reportedly struck a window at the Charlotte-Doulgas International Airport on Monday in frustration that her flight had been canceled.More >>
A total of four people were swimming when three of them were pulled from the pool at Chapel Tower Apartments, police said.More >>
A total of four people were swimming when three of them were pulled from the pool at Chapel Tower Apartments, police said.More >>
The heat is firmly in place for a few more days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees for several hours during the afternoon.More >>
The heat is firmly in place for a few more days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees for several hours during the afternoon.More >>
Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, and many more retailers are hiring third-party companies to track purchases by customers who have returned numerous items.More >>
Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, and many more retailers are hiring third-party companies to track purchases by customers who have returned numerous items.More >>