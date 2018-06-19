BLOG: Temps in the 90s, Air Quality Warning in effect

More Intense Heat

Poor Air Quality

Widely Scattered Storms

The heat is firmly in place for a few more days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees for several hours during the afternoon.

Plus, there is an Air Quality Warning in effect for low-level ozone. That means these will be good days to spend some quality time indoors, if you can swing it. Outside of the mountains (30 percent storm chance there) rain chances look to remain very low again Tuesday.

By the end of the week, we will get a little pattern change. That will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday (40 percent) and Friday (60 percent). There will also be a little bit of a "cool-down". Highs will settle back down to just under 90 degrees by Friday, which is closer to the average for late June.

Temperatures over the weekend look to bounce right back up with a small, lingering chance for a thundershower (maybe 20 percent) both days. Afternoon readings are expected to be near 90 on Saturday with a jump to the low to mid 90s on Sunday.

Hope you have a good day, keep cool!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

We’ll alert you to any changes in the weather for your location with the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.