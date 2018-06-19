Wreck shuts down SB lane, causes heavy backups on I-77

Traffic was backed up for some time on Interstate 77 in Huntersville due to a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on I-77 southbound near Gilead Road at Exit 23 in Huntersville around 2:30 a.m. The wreck shut down a lane for several hours. Traffic was backed up for several miles due to the incident.

There was also construction work being done in the area which contributed to the traffic backups.

The lane reopened around 4:30 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

