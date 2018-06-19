Man, woman injured in uptown Charlotte stabbing

Two people were injured in a stabbing in uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the stabbing happened around 1:45 a.m. near North Smith Street at West 6th Street. Police say a man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center after being stabbed.

MEDIC says the man has life-threatening injuries. Officers say a female had lacerations to the face and was also taken to the hospital.

It is unclear whether anyone has been charged. Police did not say whether the man and woman knew each other.

No other details were released.

