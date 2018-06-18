UNC Mississippi State game postponed until Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The UNC Tar Heels and Mississippi State Bulldogs College World Series baseball game originally scheduled to be played Monday at 7 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska was postponed to Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The first game between Oregon State and Washington was interrupted due to bad weather and they did not resume play until 8:45 Eastern Time. That would have meant the Tar Heels and Bulldogs game would have gone well into the morning hours, so CWS officials decided to postpone it until Tuesday.

The Tar Heels have won seven games in a row.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.