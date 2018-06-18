Salisbury man arrested on sex crime charges - | WBTV Charlotte

Salisbury man arrested on sex crime charges

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A man was arrested by Salisbury Police and charged with sex crimes.

Ronny Lee Pierce, 49, was charged by police on Monday with taking indecent liberties with a child, and statutory rape/sex offense.

Bond was set at $15,000.

No additional information was released in the case.

