Two new principals named in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Two new principals have been named following the Rowan-Salisbury School Board's approval of recommendations made by Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody.

Stephanie Sanders is the new principal of Hanford-Dole Elementary, while Stacey White is the new principal at West Rowan Middle School.

Ms. Sanders is currently serving as an assistant principal for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. She has held the positions of an instructional and curriculum coach, as well as an exceptional children’s coach. Her background has led her to understand the many diverse needs of all students in K-12 education.

Sanders received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Child Development and Family Studies from UNC-Chapel Hill; she received her Masters of Education in Specialized Educational Services from UNC-Greensboro, as well as receiving an Add-On Licensure in Administration from Appalachian State University.

Ms. Sanders is pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from High Point University.

Mrs. White is currently an assistant principal at West Rowan High School – a position she has held since 2014. She started her teaching career in 2007 as a business and marketing teacher at West Rowan High, and she has been with our district for 18 years.

Mrs. White has completed the district’s Grow Your Own Leaders professional development program and served on the RSS Marketing Committee.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Catawba College in Business Administration and her teaching certification from East Carolina University. She received her Master of Arts Degree in School Administration from Gardner Webb University.

