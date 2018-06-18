Johnson C. Smith football tickets on sale

Johnson C. Smith University is gearing up for another season of college football and tickets for their 2018 games are now on sale.

The Golden Bulls have six home games with the opener scheduled for September 8 against Benedict. J.C. Smith will host Virginia Union in a non-conference game September 15 to be followed by Virginia State, the defending CIAA Champions, the following weekend September, 22.

Winston-Salem State is in Charlotte to face the Golden Bulls October 6 with the annual Homecoming game set for October 27 against St. Augustine’s.

Johnson C. Smith will wrap up their regular season with the Commemorative Classic against Livingstone November 3.

