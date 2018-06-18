Ohio firefighters accused of making pornography in fire station

Two Akron Fire Department firefighters have been placed on leave following allegations they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station, reports CBS affiliate WOIO. At a press conference Monday, Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said his department is still investigating when and where the alleged incidents happened, but confirmed some of the content was reported to be made on city property.

He said the city of Akron has launched an internal investigation after receiving a tip about pornographic content that had surfaced online.

The department said the firefighters -- a man and a woman -- were known to be in a long-term relationship and were assigned to different firehouses. The firefighters were identified as Art Dean, a lieutenant, and Deann Eller, a provisional lieutenant, officials said.

Tucker called the allegations "shocking and distressing to say the least" and said his department would take prompt disciplinary action following an internal investigation. He said the allegations bring "unwelcome dishonor and embarrassment to this department and this city."

"I know this department, and this is not who we are," he said. "As chief I will never condone or tolerate any behavior that violates the trust the public places in us."

The two firefighters involved have been placed on administrative leave and face possible termination. There are no allegations of criminal activity and Akron police are not involved.

