One killed, children injured in head-on crash in Alexander County

One person was killed and four others, including three children, were injured in a wreck in Alexander County Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle, head-on crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in a curve on Highway 90/64 about three miles west of Taylorsville. Troopers at the scene said a woman was killed and that three children in her vehicle were injured.

One of the children was airlifted from the scene and the other two taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

There's no word on the conditions of those injured and no names have been released.

Officials have not said what may have caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.

