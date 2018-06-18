Mother killed, children injured in head-on crash in Alexander County

A mother was killed and four others, including her two children and another child, were injured in a wreck in Alexander County Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle, head-on crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in a curve on Highway 90/64 about three miles west of Taylorsville. Troopers said it appears a truck, being driven by 20-year-old Joshua Bowman, crossed the center line when Bowman fell asleep.

Troopers at the scene said a woman, identified as 33-year-old Carrie Howell, was killed and that three children in her vehicle were injured.

One of the children was airlifted from the scene and the other two - Howell's children - taken to the hospital by ambulance. Bowman was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

There's no word on the conditions of those injured.

Officials say charges are pending.

