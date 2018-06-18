Eight people arrested in Jan. homicide case in Statesville, bringing total to 11 charged

Eight more people have been charged in connection with a homicide investigation out of Statesville that occurred in early 2018. Three people were already charged in the case.

On Monday, officials said, warrants were served in multiple jurisdictions - including Greensboro, Davie County, Mooresville, Salisbury and Rowan County - to bring in the eight people now charged in the shooting death of 30-year-old Freeman Jacobi Wells.

Wells was shot just before 3:30 a.m. on January 6 on the 500 block of Hickory Avenue in Statesville. He died at the hospital two days later.

Kasey Allen Randol, Enrico Heggins, and Antwon Taylor were all arrested earlier in 2018 and charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Previous: Third man charged with murder in deadly Iredell County shooting

Those arrested on Monday are:

Anagee Chambers, 18, of Statesville. Charged with first-degree murder;

Anthony Jamall Caldwell, 23, of Statesville. Charged with first-degree murder;

Rick Rashond Chambers, 25, of Statesville. Charged with first-degree murder;

Jatavius Raheem Bowman, 22, of Statesville. Charged with first-degree murder;

Kevin Dontae Turner, 25, of Statesville. Charged with first-degree murder;

Marquis O’Bryan Peet, 28, of Statesville. Charged with first-degree murder;

Fredrick Anthony Cherry, 22, of Statesville. Charged with first-degree murder;

Katisha Maria Bowman, 27, of Statesville. Charged with accessory after the fact to the felony of murder;

Officials say Cherry was already in custody in Alexander County on unrelated charges.

Investigators have not said what evidence led to any of the arrests or released a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with additional information should call the Statesville Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.