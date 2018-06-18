Still no arrests as investigators look for clues in slaying of Burke Co. woman

Investigators returned to the scene in Icard on Monday where a 63-year-old woman was found killed on Sunday evening.

Robin Teague was found in her home around 7:30 p.m. by one of her daughters. William Cook, who lives across the street, says that’s when he heard the daughter screaming.

“She was yelling hysterically, saying something has happened to her mom,” said Cook.

When deputies and medical crews arrived, they found Teague deceases on the floor inside. Authorities believe an assault took place, but have not established an exact cause of death yet. They are hoping an autopsy will provide some answers.

Teague, said family members, was loved by many in the community.

“She would do anything for you,” said her cousin, Janet Vallini. “It’s all just a shock.”

Vallini is hoping whoever was responsible will be caught and explain why they did what they did. Sheriff Steve Whisnant says it’s been difficult finding clues but they do have some leads and are working hard to follow up on them.

“We hope to know more in the next day or so,” he said.

Teague lived alone, but she owned two houses side by side and would often go from one to the other, said neighbors.

Authorities are processing both as crime scenes to be sure they do not overlook any clues.

Anyone with information that might help in the case is urged to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

