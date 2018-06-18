Charlotte 49ers hire Chris Fuller as Deputy A.D. for External Affairs

Charlotte 49ers Athletic Director Mike Hill announced Monday they’ve hired Syracuse University Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations Chris Fuller to fill the Niners newly-created position of Deputy AD for External Affairs to begin work in July.

Fuller has more than 25 years of experience in college athletics and will oversee external affairs with various departments like marketing, media relations, and ticket operations.

Revenue generation will be a huge focus for Fuller.

He has served as Syracuse’s Deputy AD for the last two years.

