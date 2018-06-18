Panthers sign WR D.J. Moore out of Maryland

The Carolina Panthers have signed their first-round draft pick from 2018 wide receiver D.J. Moore out of Maryland.

Moore was the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft back in April, coming off Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors in 2017. He started 35 of 37 games for the Terrapins in his three seasons there, finishing fifth in school history in career receptions.

The Panthers have now signed all eight of their draft picks from the 2018 draft in advance of training camp starting July 26 in Spartanburg.

