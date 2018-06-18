New Charlotte AD Mike Hill talks about the future of Charlotte 49ers athletics

Whenever there is a change in any athletic program, apathy is a common thread among the fan base.

But to the surprise of new Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill, that is not the case for Niner Nation.

After spending a couple of months on the job, Hill recently sat down with Nate Wimberly to talk about the future of 49ers athletics from the state of the basketball program to the struggles of the football program.

There is no doubt this program is aiming to make themselves attractive when it comes to possibly joining a Power 5 conference in the future. On Monday, they announced the creation of a new position in the athletics department and the hiring of Chris Fuller at Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs. He will help in 49ers marketing, media relations, and ticket operations. Raising the brand of the Charlotte 49ers is a big key to the future of the athletics program.

Today, we dive into the future of the overall program and possible conference realignment in the future. It's not a far fetched idea that this program could join a Power 5 league but a lot needs to happen before they can even be considered.

