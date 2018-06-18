Meals on Wheels volunteers go beyond delivering food to seniors during blazing hot days

The heat we're experiencing is scorching and effects all of us in one way or another, but if you're over the age of 65, the rising temperatures could impact you the worst.

That's why volunteers for Meals on Wheels have made it part of their routine to check on the ones they deliver food to.

Many of the clients for Meals on Wheels are of older age who either can't leave the house or don't get visitors often to check in on them. At its core, Meals on Wheels is about providing food for individuals who may not eat otherwise. But for the organization and its volunteers, it's more than making sure these people are fed, it's about overall well-being.

Summer is just a few days away and its already sizzling hot – and this heat makes anyone over the age of 65 more vulnerable to illnesses. With that in mind, as Meals on Wheels volunteers make their round of deliveries, they're also checking in to make sure everyone is OK and not suffering unknowingly.

"I've had experience in the past with people in the past. One morning I walked in on a gentleman that was bed-ridden, and he was laying in the floor. And I had to call for help," says Myron Sletsky, a Meals on Wheels volunteer. "It's just a good feeling to be able to check on these people and make it known that they're OK."

Many of the people who receive food from the organization say they feel a lot better knowing there are people who care about them, and they are grateful Meals on Wheels is taking that extra step.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.