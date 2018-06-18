Raccoon found in Matthews tests positive for rabies

A raccoon found in Matthews last week tested positive for rabies, according to officials.

The animal was spotted on Thursday, June 14, in the Gander Cove area. Police said the raccoon was acting suspiciously, so Animal Control officers responded and captured it.

Because of the animal's symptoms and behavior, it was sent to be tested for rabies. On Monday, those results came back stating the raccoon did in fact have the virus.

Police haven't received any reports of people coming into contact with the raccoon, but ask that anyone who believes they may have call the Mecklenburg County Health Department at 980-314-2820.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.