Shooting that killed Alexander County teen ruled accidental

A shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Alexander County last week has been ruled accidental by the District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened around 12:55 a.m. at a home on Will Wilson Lane in Taylorsville. Officers were called to the house for reports of a shooting and found 17-year-old Jeremy Law dead at the scene.

Law and another teen were reportedly playing with a handgun when the gun went off. Law had just graduated high school two days before the deadly incident.

An autopsy was scheduled for June 13 in Winston-Salem.

Monday, the DA said that they would not pursue charges in the shooting.

