Shooting that killed Alexander County teen ruled accidental

Several high school students and faculty were injured in a deadly crash while traveling in Argentina over the weekend.More >>
Several high school students and faculty were injured in a deadly crash while traveling in Argentina over the weekend.More >>
Summer is just a few days away and its already sizzling hot – and this heat makes anyone over the age of 65 more vulnerable to illnesses.More >>
Summer is just a few days away and its already sizzling hot – and this heat makes anyone over the age of 65 more vulnerable to illnesses.More >>
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
The animal was spotted on Thursday, June 14, in the Gander Cove area.More >>
The animal was spotted on Thursday, June 14, in the Gander Cove area.More >>
The northbound lanes on I-77 are closed past Dave Lyle Boulevard due to the wreck. There's no word on when the road will reopen.More >>
The northbound lanes on I-77 are closed past Dave Lyle Boulevard due to the wreck. There's no word on when the road will reopen.More >>