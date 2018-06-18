Person seriously injured in uptown Charlotte BB gun incident - | WBTV Charlotte

Person seriously injured in uptown Charlotte BB gun incident

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was seriously injured in a BB gun incident in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 300 block of E Trade Street. Medic says they took one person to Carolinas Medical Center.

Details surrounding the BB gun incident were not released. 

