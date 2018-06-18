Silver Alert issued for endangered 24-year-old Morganton man

A Silver Alert was issued for a 24-year-old Morganton man Monday.

Morganton Public Safety says the alert was issued for Michael Joseph Morin, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Morin is described as being around 5'11" and 203 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on N College Street wearing a black tank top and black baseball shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morganton Public Safety at 828-437-1211.

