Woman shot, killed in Kershaw County

A woman was shot and killed in Kershaw County Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Jim Matthews with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the Westville area of the county.

The coroner's office later identified the woman as 54-year-old Brenda Maria Coates. Deputies said a person of interest is also a woman.

It is unclear whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

No one has been arrested.

