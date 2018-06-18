CMPD officer charged with DWI, placed on unpaid leave

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested Saturday morning and charged with DWI.

CMPD says troopers arrested officer Tyler Kishpaugh near Banner Elk. Kishpaugh was off duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time, police say.

“I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards. I expect the men and women of this department will be held accountable when they violate the law no matter where it occurs," CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said.

Kishpaugh was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Kishpaugh was assigned to the Steele Creek division and has been with CMPD since July 2001.

