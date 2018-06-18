Big retailers tracking customer returns and enforcing penalties

Returning items to a store too often could cause some companies to track customer’s purchases.

Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, and many more retailers are hiring third-party companies to track purchases by customers who have returned numerous items.

While some companies say this is to cut down on return fraud, some customers worry this is an invasion of privacy.

WBTV Reporter Micah Smith talked to the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina about the return tracking retail trend and what consumers can do in response.

