Man wanted in Kings Mountain armed robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted in Kings Mountain armed robbery

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) -

A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a restaurant in Kings Mountain Sunday morning. 

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, a man robbed the Little Caesars on East Kings Street around 11 a.m. Police said the man entered the restaurant and displayed a weapon. The robber then fled from the business on foot after demanding money, officers said. 

The robber is described as being approximately 6-foot tall and weighs 220 pounds. The man was wearing a black hoodie and pants during the robbery, police say. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-481-8477. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly