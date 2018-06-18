Man wanted in Kings Mountain armed robbery

A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a restaurant in Kings Mountain Sunday morning.
According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, a man robbed the Little Caesars on East Kings Street around 11 a.m. Police said the man entered the restaurant and displayed a weapon. The robber then fled from the business on foot after demanding money, officers said.
The robber is described as being approximately 6-foot tall and weighs 220 pounds. The man was wearing a black hoodie and pants during the robbery, police say.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-481-8477.
