Several students, faculty injured in deadly crash in Argentina

Several high school students and faculty were injured in a deadly crash while traveling in Argentina over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday in Buenos Aires and involved a student travel group from Providence Day School in Charlotte.

According to school officials, ten students from the Upper School and two faculty chaperones were involved in a serious traffic accident while in Buenos Aires. Several of our students and two faculty chaperones were injured.

"Sadly, there was a fatality at the scene; however, it was not a Providence Day community member," school officials told WBTV. "We are using every available resource, including working diligently with multiple officials and organizations both here and in country, to gather more information so that we can provide care and support to our students, faculty, and their families."

School officials say representatives are en route to Argentina to join contacts already in the city.

