Alexander County man accused of attacking wife with machete

An Alexander County man accused of striking his wife with a machete Sunday was arrested.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on BB Lane in the Hiddenite Community. Officers say they arrived to find a woman bleeding from her hand after being struck with a machete. The woman's husband, 45-year-old Fredi Lorenzana-Chev Alonso, was arrested in the case.

Alonso was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, interfering with emergency communication and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Alonso is being held without bond. He's expected in court next Monday.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.