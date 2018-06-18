Man wanted in Concord jewelry theft

A man is wanted for stealing a piece of jewelry worth thousands from a store in Concord Friday.

Police say a man went into Reed's Jewelry store on Concord Mills Boulevard and asked to see a piece of jewelry, grabbed it and left without paying.

The jewelry was valued at $4,350.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Captain Deckster Barlowe at 704-920-6059 or Officer E. C. Hall at 704-920-5000.

