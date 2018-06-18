Crash shuts down Union County road

A wreck has shut down a portion of a road in Union County Monday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash closed Morgan Mill Road in both directions near Baucom Deese Road in Monroe. The wreck happened around 8 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen around 9 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

