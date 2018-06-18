Crash shuts down Union County road

A wreck has shut down a portion of a road in Union County Monday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash closed Morgan Mill Road in both directions near Baucom Deese Road in Monroe. The wreck happened around 8 a.m.
The road is expected to reopen around 9 a.m.
There's no word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.