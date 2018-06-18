NC could soon be first state to pay state employees $15 minimum wage

Police say a man went into Reed's Jewelry store on Concord Mills Boulevard and asked to see a piece of jewelry, grabbed it and left without paying.More >>
Police say a man went into Reed's Jewelry store on Concord Mills Boulevard and asked to see a piece of jewelry, grabbed it and left without paying.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash closed Morgan Mill Road in both directions near Baucom Deese Road in Monroe. The wreck happened around 8 a.m.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash closed Morgan Mill Road in both directions near Baucom Deese Road in Monroe. The wreck happened around 8 a.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the water main break has shut down Sardis Road between Brackenbury Lane and Morning Dale Road. Police tweeted about the road closure just before 4:30 a.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the water main break has shut down Sardis Road between Brackenbury Lane and Morning Dale Road. Police tweeted about the road closure just before 4:30 a.m.More >>
The wreck happened around 7:35 a.m., closing all three lanes on Statesville Avenue outer near I-85 north.More >>
The wreck happened around 7:35 a.m., closing all three lanes on Statesville Avenue outer near I-85 north.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Thomas Wayne Arnn, also known as Tommy, was last seen in the 1200 block of Dogwood Lane in Salisbury.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Thomas Wayne Arnn, also known as Tommy, was last seen in the 1200 block of Dogwood Lane in Salisbury.More >>