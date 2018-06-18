Crash closes Statesville Ave at I-85 north

A crash closed part of Statesville Avenue near I-85 north Monday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:35 a.m., closing all three lanes on Statesville Avenue outer near I-85 north.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash or when the road will reopen.

