Wreck shuts down multiple lanes on I-85 SB in Gaston County

A crash has closed multiple southbound lanes on Interstate 85 in Gaston County Monday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two lanes on I-85 near Belmont and Mt. Holly Road at Exit 26 is closed due to the wreck. The crash happened around 7:22 a.m.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.

There's no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

