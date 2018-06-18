Wreck shuts down multiple lanes on I-85 SB in Gaston County

A crash has closed multiple southbound lanes on Interstate 85 in Gaston County Monday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two lanes on I-85 near Belmont and Mt. Holly Road at Exit 26 is closed due to the wreck. The crash happened around 7:22 a.m.
The lanes are expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.
There's no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.