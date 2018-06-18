Wreck shuts down multiple lanes on I-85 SB in Gaston County - | WBTV Charlotte

A crash has closed multiple southbound lanes on Interstate 85 in Gaston County Monday morning. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two lanes on I-85 near Belmont and Mt. Holly Road at Exit 26 is closed due to the wreck. The crash happened around 7:22 a.m. 

The lanes are expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m. 

There's no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash. 

