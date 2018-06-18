BLOG: Intense heat continues through the start of the workweek

Highs this week will be in the mid 90s most days. Hard to believe it isn't actually summer yet. It will officially arrive on Thursday but no one will be able to tell the difference.
With high pressure in place, we will be looking at temperatures about 10 degrees above average. We'll soar to the mid 90s Monday afternoon and stay there right through Wednesday. If that isn't enough, humidity levels will be up in typical August territory and we have very limited rain chances - only about 10-20 percent each day. With the lack of rain, abundant sunshine and lack of widespread rain, pollutants are also beginning to build up, so Monday is an Ozone Action Day in the Charlotte metro area. You may want to limit your outdoor exposure to the pollutants, especially dung the late afternoon hours.
Yep! Just HOT!
By the end of the week, we will get a little break (and I do mean little). Highs will move back to near 90 with a 40-50 percent chance for afternoon t-storms as a frontal system closes in on the region.
Do your best to keep cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Get forecast updates for your location with the WBTV First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.