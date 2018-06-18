Wreck shuts down I-77 NB in Rock Hill

A crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 77 northbound in Rock Hill Monday morning.
The northbound lanes on I-77 are closed past Dave Lyle Boulevard due to the wreck. There's no word on when the road will reopen.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Drivers can take Highway 21 as an alternate route.
