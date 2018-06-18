Person killed, two others injured in three-vehicle crash on I-77 NB in Rock Hill

One person was killed in a crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 77 northbound in Rock Hill Monday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 5:35 a.m. just past Dave Lyle Boulevard near Mile Marker 80. Troopers say the three vehicles were traveling northbound when they collided.

As a result of the collision one of the vehicles, a Mercury sedan, overturned and the driver was ejected. That driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, a Mazda and a Chevrolet SUV, were taken to Piedmont Medical Center. Officials have not given any details about the extent of their injuries.

No names have been released.

I-77 northbound was closed for some time following the wreck.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.