Person killed, two others injured in three-vehicle crash on I-77 NB in Rock Hill

One person was killed in a crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 77 northbound in Rock Hill Monday morning.
The three-vehicle crash happened at 5:35 a.m. just past Dave Lyle Boulevard near Mile Marker 80. Troopers say the three vehicles were traveling northbound when they collided.
As a result of the collision one of the vehicles, a Mercury sedan, overturned and the driver was ejected. That driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The drivers of the other two vehicles, a Mazda and a Chevrolet SUV, were taken to Piedmont Medical Center. Officials have not given any details about the extent of their injuries.
No names have been released.
I-77 northbound was closed for some time following the wreck.
Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.