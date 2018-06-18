AGAIN: American cancels flights

Good morning everyone. Today is Monday, June 18. This is Christine Sperow. Thanks for reading my email. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m.
You may have seen our alert on your cell phone. American Airlines' regional carrier cancels another round of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. PSA Airlines continues to have technical issues. We have details on the number of flights canceled and at 5 a.m. will have a live report from Caroline Hicks on when airline officials says things will be back to normal.
BREAKING: One person was shot along Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte. We have been on scene with investigators asking questions. Watch for new details in the Alert Center.
A homicide investigation is underway in Burke County after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday night.
HAPPENING NOW: Kensington Road is closed, west from Waxhaw-Marvin Rd toward South Carolina due to a large tree down. There are power outages in the Millbridge neighborhood right now.
WEATHER CHANGES: Get ready for a REALLY hot stretch of weather. We have been telling you temperatures will reach well into the 90s and it starts today. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now so you can prepare. Tune in now!
Christine
Highs this week will be in the mid 90s most days. Hard to believe it isn't actually summer yet. It will officially arrive on Thursday but no one will be able to tell the difference.More >>
The northbound lanes on I-77 are closed past Dave Lyle Boulevard due to the wreck. There's no word on when the road will reopen.More >>
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
The Levine Cancer Institute is a beneficiary of some of the money raised through the cycling event. It helps pay for programs like yoga, healing touch, oncology massage and art classes for patients and caregivers.More >>
Waxhaw police tweeted that Kensington Road is closed between Waxhaw-Marvin Road near South Carolina. Officers tweeted about the road closure around 11 p.m.More >>
