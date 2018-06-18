Downed tree closes portion of Union County road

A portion of a road in Union County is closed Monday morning due to a downed tree.

Waxhaw police tweeted that Kensington Road is closed between Waxhaw-Marvin Road near South Carolina. Officers tweeted about the road closure around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Kensington Road is closed west from Waxhaw-Marvin Rd toward SC due to a large tree down. There are power outages in Millbridge! — Waxhaw NC Police (@WaxhawPolice) June 18, 2018

Police said there were power outages in the Millbridge area. According to an outage map from Union Power Cooperative, nearly 200 people who live in the area are without power. The outages were first reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews in the area have been dispatched.

There's no word on how many people are without power or when the road will reopen.

