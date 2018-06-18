Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Rowan County man

A search is underway for a missing endangered 69-year-old man in Rowan County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a Silver Alert has been issued for Thomas Wayne Arnn, also known as Tommy, who was last seen in the 1200 block of Dogwood Lane in Salisbury. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials say Arnn has gray hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 150 pounds and is 5-foot-5.

Arnn was last seen wearing a neon green and orange shirt with blue jeans. According to the NCDPS, he could possibly be headed to hotels.

His vehicle is a black 2013 Volkswagen Beetle with MO tag, PM7W2J.

No picture of Arnn was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.