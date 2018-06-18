Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Rowan County man

The northbound lanes on I-77 are closed past Dave Lyle Boulevard due to the wreck. There's no word on when the road will reopen.More >>
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
The Levine Cancer Institute is a beneficiary of some of the money raised through the cycling event. It helps pay for programs like yoga, healing touch, oncology massage and art classes for patients and caregivers.More >>
Waxhaw police tweeted that Kensington Road is closed between Waxhaw-Marvin Road near South Carolina. Officers tweeted about the road closure around 11 p.m.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Thomas Wayne Arnn, also known as Tommy, was last seen in the 1200 block of Dogwood Lane in Salisbury.More >>
