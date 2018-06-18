Silver Alert issued for endangered Rowan County man

2017 Volkswagen Beetle, similar to the one Arnn may be operating (Source: Salisbury Police Department)

A search is underway for a missing endangered 69-year-old man in Rowan County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a Silver Alert has been issued for Thomas Wayne Arnn, also known as Tommy, who was last seen in the 1200 block of Dogwood Lane in Salisbury. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Silver Alert was issued just after 12 a.m. Monday.

Officials say Arnn is around 5'5" and 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Arnn was last seen wearing a neon green and orange shirt with blue jeans. According to the NCDPS, he could possibly be headed to hotels.

He may be in a black 2017 Volkswagen Beetle with MO tag, PM7W2J.

Arnn may be disoriented due to a medical condition, police say.

