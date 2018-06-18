Silver Alert issued for endangered Rowan County man

CMPD says troopers arrested officer Tyler Kishpaugh near Banner Elk. Kishpaugh was off duty and driving his personal vehicle, police say.More >>
Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, and many more retailers are hiring third-party companies to track purchases by customers who have returned numerous items.
The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on BB Lane in the Hiddenite Community.
According to the sheriff, the incident happened in Connelly Springs in the area along Highway 70.
According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, a man robbed the Little Caesars on East Kings Street. Police said the man entered the restaurant and displayed a weapon and demanded money.
