Silver Alert canceled for endangered Rowan County man

2017 Volkswagen Beetle, similar to the one Arnn may be operating (Source: Salisbury Police Department)

A Silver Alert issued for a missing endangered 69-year-old man in Rowan County Monday morning was canceled Monday evening.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a Silver Alert was issued for Thomas Wayne Arnn, also known as Tommy, after he was last seen in Salisbury.

The Silver Alert was issued just after 12 a.m. Monday and was canceled just after 7:30 p.m.

Officials say Arnn is around 5'5" and 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.