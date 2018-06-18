Silver Alert canceled for endangered Rowan County man

Two new principals have been named following the Rowan-Salisbury School Board's approval of recommendations made by Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody.More >>
Two new principals have been named following the Rowan-Salisbury School Board's approval of recommendations made by Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody.More >>
A man was arrested by Salisbury Police and charged with sex crimes.More >>
A man was arrested by Salisbury Police and charged with sex crimes.More >>
On Monday, officials said, warrants were served in multiple jurisdictions - including Greensboro, Davie County, Mooresville, Salisbury and Rowan County - to bring in the eight people now charged in the shooting death of 30-year-old Freeman Jacobi Wells.More >>
On Monday, officials said, warrants were served in multiple jurisdictions - including Greensboro, Davie County, Mooresville, Salisbury and Rowan County - to bring in the eight people now charged in the shooting death of 30-year-old Freeman Jacobi Wells.More >>
A new 20-story building is approved for Midtown, the tallest of anything else in that area.?More >>
A new 20-story building is approved for Midtown, the tallest of anything else in that area.?More >>
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 90/64 about three miles west of Taylorsville.More >>
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 90/64 about three miles west of Taylorsville.More >>