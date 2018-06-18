Water main break, possible sinkhole shuts down portion of southe - | WBTV Charlotte

Water main break, possible sinkhole shuts down portion of southeast Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of a road in southeast Charlotte is shut down Monday morning due to a water main break and a possible sinkhole. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the water main break has shut down Sardis Road between Brackenbury Lane and Morning Dale Road. Police tweeted about the road closure just before 4:30 a.m. 

Drivers can use Monroe Road as an alternate route. 

There's no word on when the road will reopen. 

