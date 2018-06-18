Water main break, possible sinkhole shuts down portion of southeast Charlotte road

A portion of a road in southeast Charlotte is shut down Monday morning due to a water main break and a possible sinkhole.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the water main break has shut down Sardis Road between Brackenbury Lane and Morning Dale Road. Police tweeted about the road closure just before 4:30 a.m.
Traffic alert: Sardis Rd. between Brackenbury Ln. and Morning Dale Rd. is closed due to a water main break and possible sinkhole. Drivers can use Monroe Rd as an alternate route. Unknown when it will reopen— CMPD News (@CMPD) June 18, 2018
Drivers can use Monroe Road as an alternate route.
There's no word on when the road will reopen.
