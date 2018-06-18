Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel - | WBTV Charlotte

Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot at a motel in north Charlotte Monday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Meckelenburg police, the shooting happened just after midnight at a Days Inn motel on West Sugar Creek Road. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. 

It is unclear whether the victim knew the shooter. 

There's no word on whether any arrests have been made. 

