Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot at a motel in north Charlotte Monday morning.
According to Charlotte-Meckelenburg police, the shooting happened just after midnight at a Days Inn motel on West Sugar Creek Road. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear whether the victim knew the shooter.
There's no word on whether any arrests have been made.
