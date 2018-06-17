Passengers react as flights at CLT Airport impacted after another round of technical problems

There are still plenty of people who are still on standby or will have to wait until Monday to catch a flight. (Bria Bell/WBTV)

It's taking some time for everything to get back to normal for American Airlines.

Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed to a technical problem the company faced Sunday.

This comes days after the airline had to cancel hundreds of flights that left thousands stranded in the Queen City.

There are still plenty of people who are still on standby or will have to wait until Monday to catch a flight.

As late as Sunday night, a technical issue caused about 70 more flight cancellations out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport for the remainder of the night

The airline carrier will be operating on a reduced schedule into and out of Charlotte on Monday morning until noon.

PREVIOUS: Technical issue causes more than 50 flight cancellations out of CLT Airport

Some customers say this situation makes them not want to fly with the company ever again.

"This is no way to run a business. Any kind of business. You just can't do that," says American Airlines passenger Stephanie Stern.

Finding the gate that leads to your flight is usually not that complicated especially at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Finding a frustrated passenger who just found out their flight's been canceled is even easier.

"Very annoyed and angry with American. I'm probably never going to fly that way again," Stern said.

Stephanie Stern is an 84-year-old New Yorker who had planned on spending Father's Day weekend with family, but ended up spending most of Sunday in the airport.

She had two flights delayed and another one cancelled due to technical problems with American Airlines.

"The line for customer assistance was all the way out into the middle of the airport," Stern said.

It all started on Thursday when the airline cancelled hundreds of flights, leaving many stranded in Charlotte due to what American Airlines said was a "technical issue".

The problem was fixed hours later, but now just three days later, more problems.

RELATED: Airline technical issue causes more than 100 flight cancellations at Charlotte airport

It is Déjà vu for passengers like Mark Brett, as they are left trying to figure out another way to get out of Charlotte.

"We're going to walk don't worry about it. And it's a two and half hour ride from here," Brett said.

Mark, still with a sense of humor, revealed his real plans were to get a rental car, but because of the delays, car rental businesses saw an extremely high demand on Sunday and many had no cars left.

Mark says his next best option is to take an Uber to his next city. A bill that doesn't come cheap.

"It's $200 plus," Brett said.

As American Airlines works to get back on track with its flights and get passengers situated, some customers believe having this many technical problems back-to-back is completely unacceptable in 2018.

"But if it was a computer glitch, they should have backups to deal with that because the whole world is running on computers," says Stern.

American Airlines said an update is causing the computer program that deals with crew assignments & flight operations to run slow.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.