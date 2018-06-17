Woman found dead in Burke County home identified

According to the sheriff, the incident happened in Connelly Springs in the area along Highway 70. (Steve Ohnesorge/WBTV)

A woman found dead in a Burke County home Sunday night has been identified by deputies as 63-year-old Robin Berry Teague.

Deputies were called to an assault around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 70. When deputies arrived, they say they found Teague dead inside the home.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made, but deputies say they are following up on leads.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.