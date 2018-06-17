Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Burke County home

According to the sheriff, the incident happened in Connelly Springs in the area along Highway 70. (Steve Ohnesorge/WBTV)

A homicide investigation is underway in Burke County after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday night.

According to the sheriff, the incident happened in Connelly Springs in the area along Highway 70.

Deputies say they got a call around 7:30 p.m. about an assault at home in the area.

Upon arrival, officials found a woman dead in the home.

A homicide investigation is now underway and WBTV has a crew heading to the scene.

The person's identity has not been released as the investigation continues.

No arrests have been made, but deputies say they are following up on leads.

No further information was released.

