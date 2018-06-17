Person injured in shooting in Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 300 block of Fairwood Avenue. (John Sparks/WBTV)

One person was injured in a shooting in Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 300 block of Fairwood Avenue.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 9 p.m.

Police say one person was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

No further information was released.

