Person injured in shooting in Charlotte

One person was injured in a shooting in Charlotte Sunday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 300 block of Fairwood Avenue.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 9 p.m.
Police say one person was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for injuries.
No further information was released.
