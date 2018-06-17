FFN Preview: Clover Blue Eagles

We continue our early FFN Previews with a look at the Clover Blue Eagles.

Year two for Brian Lane at Clover and what a start it was to year 1.

The Blue Eagles started 3-0 before losing their last 7 games.

A lot of that was due to a very young team and a super tough region. Coach is using summer 7 on 7s to teach a very valuable lesson to his young team.

Hear what coach Lane has to say about his 2018 Blue Eagles.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.