Knights Fall to Tides 11-4 on Sunday

The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of their four-game series to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 11-4 on Sunday afternoon from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Despite the loss, the Knights finished the six-game road trip with a .500 record (3-3).



The Knights held a 4-3 lead after seven full innings, but things quickly changed in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Tides scored eight runs to pull away for the game four victory. In the bottom of the eighth, the Tides used eight hits and two walks to put up the eight-run outburst against the Charlotte bullpen. LHP Aaron Bummer (0-1, 5.40) was charged with the loss after he allowed three runs on two hits. RHP Rob Scahill was charged with the other five runs in the eighth inning.



Offensively for the Knights, Chicago White Sox outfielders Avisaíl Garcia and Leury García continued their rehab assignments and recorded two hits apiece. Avisaíl García drove home Charlotte’s first two runs of the game in the top of the second inning on a double. The Knights tacked on a run in the top of the fourth inning and again in the top of the fifth inning. Additionally for the Knights, DH Matt Skole and CF Alex Presley tallied two hits each in the game.



RHP Jordan Stephens started the game for the Knights and allowed three runs on five hits over four innings pitched. He threw 94 pitches (58 for strikes) and did not factor in the decision.



The Knights are 13-9 over their last 22 games.



The Knights will have an off day on Monday before returning home to BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand. The Knights will welcome the Columbus Clippers to BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday for a 7:04 p.m. game.

Press release provided by the Charlotte Knights